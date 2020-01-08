Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Tipped For January 25 

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India on January 25, according to serial tipster Ishan Agarwal. While not a one hundred per cent certain, Samsung ‘should’ also launch the Galaxy S10 Lite on the same day, the tipster adds. Both the phones are already listed on Samsung’s official India store, so we already knew they were coming soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was briefly spotted on Flipkart as well, and the tipster notes that the phone in question could be an online-exclusive at launch. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is yet to make an appearance on any other third-party online sales platform. Both the phones are said to go on sale in India sometime in February.

Seems like the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite India Launch date has been set, it’s 25th January based on early info that I’m receiving. Not sure if the S10 lite will be launched on the same day but it should. S10 lite might be an Online Exclusive device. Sales and Prebooking in Feb. pic.twitter.com/vKx3ebMuGT — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 6, 2020

Chances are that India may be one of the first few markets where Samsung will officially start selling the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. This would make sense, since the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite seem to have been designed from ground up for India as Samsung’s answer to Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus’ growing dominance in the mid-range segment.

Samsung already has more affordable versions of its flagship Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 phones – and the Galaxy S11 is just around the corner. Samsung also has many compelling options now in its new and improved Galaxy A lineup. It has just launched the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy S71 and both look like very interesting devices. But the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note carry with them a ‘premium’ tag, something that buyers in India connect with. As such, launching even more affordable Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones could help Samsung reach more buyers.

At the same time, there are areas where the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite might offer even more bang for the buck (we don’t know their exact pricing yet) over the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy Note 10+. Both the phones pack sizeable 4,500mAh batteries and support 25W fast charging – there's no wireless charging though. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has Samsung’s S-Pen. Samsung is also touting cameras, especially on the Galaxy S10 Lite that comes with something called ‘super steady OIS’ for seemingly more stabilized videos.

