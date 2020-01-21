Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S-Pen, 4,500mAh Battery Launched In India For Rs 38,999 

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, its most affordable Galaxy Note, in India. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available in two configurations, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. While the 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will sell for Rs 38,999, the 8GB RAM version of the phone will be available for Rs 40,999. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now available for pre-booking in India and it will go on sale from February 3 from across all offline and online stores.

Speaking of specs, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 6.7-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. There’s a Galaxy Note 10-like centrally positioned punch hole cutout here. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9811 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite supports expandable storage and also has a headphone jack.

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2 software and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support – there's no wireless charging though.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has three rear cameras. There’s a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, a 12MP telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom with OIS, and another 12MP ultrawide angle camera. On the front, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 32MP camera.

“At Samsung, we believe in delivering meaningful innovations that improve the lives of our consumers. Galaxy Note series is known for its differentiated experience that empowers users to explore infinite possibilities. With the launch of Galaxy Note10 Lite, consumers will get premium features at an accessible price point. Pro-grade camera, cinematic display, powerful processor and long-lasting battery make Galaxy Note10 Lite the most sought-after smartphone for the multitasking needs of millennials. Galaxy Note10 Lite’s signature S Pen also enables users to access Galaxy innovations for self-expression and productivity,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a ‘lite’ take on the flagship Galaxy Note 10. The phone in question lies below the vanilla Galaxy Note 10 in the lineup and it brings Samsung’s marquee S-Pen to the masses. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is one of two ‘lite’ smartphones that Samsung has launched globally. The other is the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in India on January 23.

