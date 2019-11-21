Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Clears FCC, Launch Imminent 

The Galaxy 10 Lite, the long rumoured fifth Samsung Galaxy S10 phone, is indeed coming soon. After visiting benchmark website Geekbench and Brazil's Anatel certification website, the Galaxy S10 Lite with model number SM-G770F has now cleared FCC. The FCC listing doesn’t reveal any new specs, but at least we now know its launch is imminent.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite rumoured specs

Rumoured hardware specs of the Galaxy S10 Lite include a 6.7-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and Android 10 software, triple rear cameras consisting of a 48MP+12MP+5MP setup, and a 32MP front camera.

The phone in question is said to pack a sizeable 4,370mAh battery – which is the biggest we’ve seen in a Galaxy S10 phone. To recap, while the Galaxy S10+ comes with a 4,100mAh battery, the Galaxy S10e has a 3,100mAh battery. The Galaxy S10 meanwhile comes with a 3,400mAh battery.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is also rumoured to support 45W fast charging like the Galaxy Note 10. The current Galaxy S10-series phones all support 15W fast charging – so 45W fast charging should be a headlining feature of the Galaxy S10 Lite.

It would be interesting to see where the Galaxy S10 Lite fit inside Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup. The Galaxy S10e is currently the most affordable – and smallest – phone in the Galaxy S10 lineup. The Galaxy S10e packs the same design and core hardware as its bigger, more expensive siblings – but at a relatively more affordable price.

But being an affordable option means, the Galaxy S10e also cuts some corners. It has a smaller 5.8-inch screen with a flatter bezel, lower 1080p+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy S10e also has a conventional fingerprint scanner mounted on the power button on the right. It has dual rear cameras consisting of one 12MP wide (77-degree field of view) sensor with f/1.5 aperture and OIS, and a secondary 16MP ultra-wide (123-degree field of view) sensor with f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus.

