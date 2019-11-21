Samsung Galaxy S11 Almost Confirmed To Come With A 120Hz Display 

More and more evidence suggests that the next Samsung Galaxy S phone, likely to be called the Galaxy S11, will come with a high refresh rate display. While a recent trademark filing by Samsung revealed the company’s plans to bring a new ‘SAMOLED’ display possibly in time for the Galaxy S11, a new leak unearthed from the Galaxy Note 9's One UI 2 Beta update suggests the phone could come with a 120Hz display.

This year’s Galaxy S10 phones pack Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED display. But these max out at 60Hz. Next year’s Galaxy S11 phones may pack something new, on the display front, and while we don’t know what that would be, chances are we’re looking at a high-refresh rate – possibly 120Hz. Samsung has already filed a patent at the Korean Intellectual Property Office for a ‘SAMOLED’ moniker in the Smartphone Displays category that could make its way to the next Galaxy S phone.

This is the Chinese version，If all goes well, the Galaxy S11 will use the top display and 120Hz. pic.twitter.com/ob8f1Q0fnk — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

We don’t know what SMOLED stands for just yet, but it shouldn’t be confused with Super AMOLED, which is another Samsung proprietary technology. Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED display brought in HDR10+ support and high pixel density – among other improvements. It would be interesting to see what SMOLED brings to the table.

A higher refresh rate seems plausible because this is something that was previously rumoured for the Galaxy Note 10 – it is said that Samsung decided to axe the feature at the last minute, possibly to bring it to the next-generation Galaxy S phones.

As per the new leak, Samsung will offer as many as three options as and when it launches a phone with a 120Hz display – possibly the Galaxy S11. One would be standard 60Hz, another would be 120Hz, and a third option would allow the phone to automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz, possibly depending on content – this should be to save on battery life.

