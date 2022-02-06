Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Should you buy the smartphone in 2022?

It has almost been a year since Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. While it was launched at Rs. 74,999, it is currently available at Rs. 39,990 on Amazon India. While the smartphone features a decent display and a flagship processor, does it still make any sense to purchase it in 2022? Keep reading to know more about Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and how does it stand against other smartphones this year.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications and features

Display

To begin with, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz display. While the smartphone features a punch-hole cutout at the top, it has minimal bezels on all the sides, giving it a modern-day look. To compare, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G also has a similar front panel. Although the peak brightness of S20 FE is a little low at just over 600 nits, it should be good for most scenarios.

Processor

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features the Snapdragon 865, which is the flagship chipset. The processor comes along with Adreno 650 GPU. In reference, the chipset provides about 20% better performance than Snapdragon 778G found on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy A52s, priced at Rs. 37,499. Considering the price-to-performance ratio, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is better.

Camera

As far as optics are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 12MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide lens. While the resolution of the images clicked using the smartphone might be less in comparison to other flagships, it offers decent quality photographs. The front camera on the smartphone is a 32MP shooter. Both can shoot 4K videos at 60 fps.

Battery

To power the device, it has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Other features of the smartphone include an under-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, USB Type-C 3.2, dual-band Wi-Fi and UFS 3.1 storage. Overall, if someone is looking for a smartphone under Rs. 40,000 with flagship-level of performance and camera quality, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can be a great option. Stay tuned for more tech news.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with 5G connectivity and provides features that are present on the top-tier smartphones by the South-Korean company. Additionally, it is also upgradable to Android 12, so those who wish to get their hands on the latest software would not be disappointed. It is one of the most affordable flagship smartphones offered by Samsung and can be bought in 2022 as well.

