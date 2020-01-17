Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Camera Sensors Specifics Leaked Online   

Full camera specifics of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup, that’s said to consist of vanilla Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, have leaked online leaving nothing to the imagination. Basis of the leak, it seems both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will have the same cameras with the Plus variant getting an extra Time-of-Flight lens for 3D depth mapping purposes. The Galaxy S20 Ultra would meanwhile be an imaging powerhouse, if the leak is anything to go by.

So, let’s just start with that. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to come with four cameras on the rear. The main camera is said to use a custom Samsung 108MP S5KHM1 sensor that’s different from its existing 108MP sensor that’s seen in the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Mi Mix Alpha. This is probably the second iteration of this sensor that we’ve been hearing of. Moving on, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is further said to come with a Sony 48MP IMX586 sensor (with zoom or telephoto lens) and another Samsung 44MP S5KGH1 sensor (with ultrawide angle lens). Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to have a Sony IMX518 sensor (for ToF).

The Galaxy S20+ is also said to come with four rear cameras. The main camera is said to use a Sony 12MP IMX555 sensor which is said to be paired with a Samsung 64MP S5KGW sensor (with zoom or telephoto lens) and another Samsung 12MP S5K2LA sensor (with ultrawide angle lens). Lastly, the Galaxy S20+ is said to have a Sony IMX516 sensor (for ToF).

The Galaxy S20 is meanwhile said to come with the same rear cameras as the Galaxy S20+ minus the ToF camera.

On the front, all the phones are said to come with a 10MP IMX375 sensor.

Samsung is also said to be working on a bunch of new camera modes that should theoretically debut in Galaxy S11. These include “Director’s View, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panorama, and custom filters.” While Director’s View is said to allow users to access multiple cameras and switch between them while recording video, Night Hyperlapse is presumably hyperlapse with some sort of night mode thrown in. Single Take Photo is said to allow users to simply pan their phone around for 15 seconds as it shoots a series of photos and short videos, while custom filters will reportedly allow users to turn their captured stills into filters. Vertical Panorama is meanwhile said to allow for, well as the name suggests, vertical rather than just horizontal panoramas.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specs Leaked Online, Could Be More Affordable Than Galaxy Fold