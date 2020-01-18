Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Full Specs Leaked Ahead Of Feb 11 Launch 

The full spec-sheets of Samsung’s purported Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones have leaked online leaving literally nothing to the imagination. Samsung is expected to launch these phones on February 11, alongside its second foldable, that’s being said to be the Galaxy Z Flip. Basis of the leak, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, all will come with WQHD+ resolution screens with 120Hz refresh rate and Infinity O cutout, 7nm Exynos 990 processors, Android 10-based One UI 2, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Basis of the leak, it seems both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will have a lot in common including the same cameras with the Plus variant getting an extra Time-of-Flight lens for 3D depth mapping purposes. The Galaxy S20 Ultra would meanwhile be an imaging powerhouse, if the leak is anything to go by.

Let’s start with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The phone is said to come with a 6.9-inch display – the largest among the Galaxy S20 phones. This one also gets the largest battery – a 5,000mAh. There’s up to 512GB storage and a whopping 40MP front-facing camera on the alleged Galaxy S20 Ultra. On the rear, there will be four cameras - an 108MP main, a 48MP telephoto, a 12MP ultrawide, and a ToF camera.

The Galaxy S20, the smallest of the lot, is said to come with a 6.2-inch display, up to 128GB storage, 4,000mAh battery, and a 10MP front-facing camera. On the rear, there will be three cameras – a 12MP main, a 64MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide.

The Galaxy S20+ meanwhile is said to come with a 6.7-inch display, up to 128GB storage, and 4,500mAh battery.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are all said to come with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and micro-SD card slot for storage expansion.

Samsung is also expected to launch its next foldable on February 11. The phone in question may be called the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip, even though it will be a successor to the Galaxy Fold, will see Samsung going on a more conventional route when it comes to design and pricing. The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to me a more toned-down affair in comparison to the Galaxy Fold.

