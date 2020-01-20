Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Module Detailed In New Leak, 100x Zoom Tipped 

Serial tipster Ishan Agarwal has managed to get his hands on a seemingly ‘accurate’ render of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s (5G) rear camera module. While it’s been ling rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with four rear cameras, the render shared by the tipster suggests the module would have a dual tone finish. While three cameras and the flash would be housed inside a black housing, the fourth camera is seen inside its own grey housing.

The latter’s a periscope-style camera and Samsung will reportedly pitch it for its whopping 100x zoom capabilities. This 100x zoom should be digital but still this may be the first time a company maybe touting 100x zoom on their high-end flagship phone.

This image accurately represents how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Camera setup looks like! It will be dual shade (grey matte like + black), and it honestly looks good (better than what I tried to make here lol). Yeah, 100X would be printed besides Periscope Camera. pic.twitter.com/YwbYWZmvyg — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 18, 2020

Full camera specifics of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup, that’s said to consist of vanilla Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, have already leaked online. Basis of the leak, it seems both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will have the same cameras with the Plus variant getting an extra Time-of-Flight lens for 3D depth mapping purposes. The Galaxy S20 Ultra would meanwhile be an imaging powerhouse, if the leak is anything to go by.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to come with four cameras on the rear. The main camera is said to use a custom Samsung 108MP S5KHM1 sensor that’s different from its existing 108MP sensor that’s seen in the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Mi Mix Alpha. This is probably the second iteration of this sensor that we’ve been hearing of. Moving on, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is further said to come with a Sony 48MP IMX586 sensor (with zoom or telephoto lens) and another Samsung 44MP S5KGH1 sensor (with ultrawide angle lens). Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to have a Sony IMX518 sensor (for ToF).

The Galaxy S20+ is also said to come with four rear cameras. The main camera is said to use a Sony 12MP IMX555 sensor which is said to be paired with a Samsung 64MP S5KGW sensor (with zoom or telephoto lens) and another Samsung 12MP S5K2LA sensor (with ultrawide angle lens). Lastly, the Galaxy S20+ is said to have a Sony IMX516 sensor (for ToF).

The Galaxy S20 is meanwhile said to come with the same rear cameras as the Galaxy S20+ minus the ToF camera.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 lineup on February 11.

