Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Scored 3 Out Of 10 On IFixit's Repairability Scale

Repairability is a major concern being expressed by every other smartphone user. Last year, there was a growth in the voice of technology reviewers and consumers in support of increasing the repairability of smartphones, especially by Apple and Samsung, following which the former announced a self-repairing kit for users that are claimed to be tech-savvy. This year, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S22 series, which comprises three smartphones including the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. But how easy is it to repair these smartphones?



In their latest post, iFixit rated Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra a three out of 10 on its repairability scale. The publication mentioned three main downsides of the way the smartphone has been designed and how it makes the smartphone difficult to repair. The battery in a smartphone is designed to work for a limited amount of time and hence, it should be easy to remove and replace. However, that is not the case with the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The post mentions that "battery replacement remains too difficult for a component with a limited lifespan."

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra score three on 10

The second point mentioned by iFixit highlights that screen repairs are not prioritized in the design. There are a lot of users out there who end up damaging their smartphone's screen while using it. Hence, the ease of repairability of a smartphone counts. Additionally, the publication also mentions that Samsung has not provided a free public service manual for either the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Ultra. The only upside to the smartphone's design is the standard Philips screws, which are easily available in the market.

For reference, the iPhone 13 Pro scores six out of 10 on the iFixit repairability scale. The publication mentions that iPhone 13 Pro gives priority to the replacement of display and design. Other components used in the device are easy to access or replace. Furthermore, the waterproofing method used on the smartphone makes the smartphone difficult to take apart but makes the smartphone more resistant to water damage. However, the double glass used on the smartphone could lead to double damage. Stay tuned for more tech news.

Image: Unsplash