Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets an update that fixes the performance throttling issue

Earlier this week, the South Korean tech company Samsung had to face criticism for allegedly throttling the performance of apps on its smartphones. It was found that the company was putting a cap on the performance of as many as 10,000 applications through its Game Optimizing Service. As more users became aware of the issue, Samsung's community pages started getting tons of complaints. Following the outburst, Samsung has released a new update that should fix the performance issue.

Most recently, Samsung has acknowledged the issue of performance throttling. In a statement to The Verge, a Samsung spokesperson has mentioned that the company values the feedback it has received about its products. The statement also mentions that Samsung will roll out a software update that will allow users to control the performance of games while running them. Additionally, Geekbench has banned all the Galaxy S22, S21, S20 and S10 devices from its platform, alleging the company of benchmark manipulation.

An update to fix the performance throttling issue is out in Korea

The company has released a new update for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in Korea. Translating the release notes of the update from Korean to English, the update removes the CPU and GPU performance restriction while running video games. The update also seems to add a new Game Performance Management Mode in the Game Booster feature found on Samsung's devices. However, whether the new feature is different from the already existing performance priority option is now known yet.

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 series still performs great and a regular user is unlikely to differentiate between the performance difference with and without the restriction, it is good to know that Samsung has listened to the complaints of the customers and is making the required changes. Since the update is currently limited to Korea, Samsung smartphone users in other countries have to wait to find out whether the update actually improves the performance throttling scenario.

S22 시리즈 업데이트 배포

CPU GPU 성능제한 해제 및 게임 퍼포먼스 관리 모드 추가

GOS 비활성화 시 사용하는 앱 차단 해제 pic.twitter.com/D8mTouEV5D — 한가련 (@GaryeonHan) March 10, 2022

Apart from unleashing the full potential of the Galaxy S22 series, the latest update also brings improvements to camera performance and security in a smartphone. It is worth mentioning that Samsung has been sued in Korea for throttling the performance of applications. Hence, the update which is currently launched in the Korean market is likely to make its way to international users soon.

Image: SAMSUNG