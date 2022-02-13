Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which one should you buy?

With the launch of Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung has revamped its Galaxy Note series and combined its features with the Galaxy S series of smartphones. The smartphone has a large sAMOLED display, comes with the utilities of Galaxy S-Pen and feature the latest version of Android. However, there might buyers who wish to purchase a flagship smartphone but are confused between Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Keep reading this article for a detailed comparison between the two most premium smartphones from the largest companies on the planet.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz. It supports HDR10+ content and has a pixel density of 500 pixels per inch. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10 content and has a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch. In comparison, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's is sharper and brighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max's display. Although, iPhone users may prefer the True-Tone display feature.

Processor

This is where the comparison between Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max becomes interesting. So the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with a maximum clock speed of 3.0GHz. Whereas, the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. In tests and comparisons, it has been found that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 offers better gaming performance than the A15 Bionic, while the A15 Bionic has a better overall performance.

Camera

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a quad-rear camera setup. It has a primary 108MP lens, a 10MP periscopic lens for 10x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The front camera on the smartphone is a 40MP shooter. Alongside, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a triple rear camera setup. It has a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens for up to 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is also a 12MP shooter on the iPhone. While the image quality and colour consistency of the iPhone has been excellent, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra provides more angles to the user with multiple telephoto options. Additionally, users can also shoot 8K videos on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Battery

In terms of battery life, both smartphones should deliver similar results, even with different battery capacities. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 5,000 mAh battery whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a 4,352 mAh battery. While the former supports up to 45W fast wired charging, the latter supports up to 27 watts fast fired charging. One key differentiator here is the Type-C port on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the lightning port on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Additional Features

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, Samsung DeX support and the Galaxy S-Pen. These features are not present on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. On the contrary, the iPhone comes with Face ID and Cinematic mode in the camera. Then there are connectivity features like dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth and NFC present on both smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max conclusion

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) is priced at $1,199, the iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) is priced at $1,099. So there is a small difference in price if that is something a buyer wants to consider. Since both the smartphones are premium, the only differentiator here can be the Galaxy S-Pen. Additionally, the smartphone will work slightly better for those who have an Android tablet or a Windows laptop. Those who want the functionality shall purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Those who use Apple's ecosystem for their daily purposes should purchase the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as it will offer excellent connectivity with other devices from the company.