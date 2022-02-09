Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live Updates: Samsung's 1st Event Of 2022 To Start At 8:30 PM

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live Updates: South Korean tech Samsung is all set to unveil their new products at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. The live event will begin at 8:30 PM today. Stay tuned for live updates on Samsung's first unpacked event of the year only on Republic World.


Fengyen Chiu
Samsung

Image: Twitter/@SamsungMobile

18:52 IST, February 9th 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks suggest three new colours and a stylus

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022, several leaks are making their rounds on the internet. One of the leaks suggests that the new flagship model Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have three colours- white, black, green and burgundy. The leaks also suggest that Samsung Galaxy S22 will not only be a follow up to Galaxy S21 Ultra but also to the Galaxy Note 20 series. 

 

18:33 IST, February 9th 2022
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 in the metaverse? What is Samsung 837X?

Samsung announced that their Galaxy Unpacked event 2022 will also be hosted in the metaverse through the Decentraland medium. Viewers will be able to experience the live stream in the metaverse on Samsung's virtual platform Samsung 837X. Samsung 837X is a virtual recreation of the tech giants store in New York City. Samsung 837X will include a fully immersive experience, featuring quests, NFT prizes, product reveal events and live performances. 

One can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 in metaverse by using Decentraland on their desktop browser. It’s a blockchain-powered virtual space, where you can buy and sell exclusive digital assets, like land and wearables.

 

18:33 IST, February 9th 2022
BTS to perform at Samsung Unpacked event 2022?

Ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event 2022, the tech giant teased that South-Korean pop sensation, BTS will be making a grand appearance during the event. Although it is not yet confirmed if the band will perform at the event or if special BTS edition products will be revealed. 

 

18:33 IST, February 9th 2022
What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event?

The tech giant is expected to unveil its flagship Android model of Samsung Galaxy S22 and will also reveal the new Android tablet series - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Samsung will reportedly reveal a total of six devices under two product lineups. The first is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which will contain three smartphones models - Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The second is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, which also contains three devices including Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. 

 

18:33 IST, February 9th 2022
When and Where to Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will take place on February 9, 2022, at 08:30 pm IST. Viewers across the globe can watch the Samsung Unpacked event 2022 live on their YouTube channel. The virtual event will not only go out to viewers as a live-streamed video but will also be broadcast as a metaverse experience using the Decentraland platform. The live event will also be live-streamed on Samsung’s Newsroom pages, as well as on the company’s official TikTok and Twitter platforms.

18:33 IST, February 9th 2022
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022

Tech giant Samsung is all set to unveil a new set of products during their Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2022, which will take place on Wednesday, February 9. Samsung has announced that they will be unveiling the most note-worthy Galaxy devices yet. And their next generation of Galaxy S, bringing the best features of the Samsung Galaxy experience together into one incredible, epic device.
 

Tags: Samsung, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Unpacked 2022
