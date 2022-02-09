Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live Updates: Samsung's 1st Event Of 2022 To Start At 8:30 PM

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 in the metaverse? What is Samsung 837X?

Samsung announced that their Galaxy Unpacked event 2022 will also be hosted in the metaverse through the Decentraland medium. Viewers will be able to experience the live stream in the metaverse on Samsung's virtual platform Samsung 837X. Samsung 837X is a virtual recreation of the tech giants store in New York City. Samsung 837X will include a fully immersive experience, featuring quests, NFT prizes, product reveal events and live performances.

One can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 in metaverse by using Decentraland on their desktop browser. It’s a blockchain-powered virtual space, where you can buy and sell exclusive digital assets, like land and wearables.