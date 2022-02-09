After months of anticipation and a myriad of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is finally going to take place today, i.e. February 9, 2022. During the event, Samsung is expected to launch the upcoming Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy tablet, as it has already started accepting reservations for these devices in the United States. Keep reading to know more about what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 recent and how to watch it.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event?

The South Korean tech giant is expected to reveal the most awaited Android flagship of 2022 - Samsung Galaxy S22 and the successor to its Android tablet series - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. For those catching up, Samsung is rumoured to reveal a total of six devices under two product lineups. The first is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which contains three smartphones - Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The second is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, which also contains three devices including Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The pricing and specifications for all these devices, including official images from Samsung's regional website, has already been leaked.

Samsung Unpacked 2022: Live stream and how to watch it?

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will take place on February 9, 2022, at 08:30 pm IST. Viewers across the world would be able to watch the Samsung Unpacked event 2022 on YouTube. Those who wish to attend the event can watch it on virtually every device, including a laptop, smartphone, smart TV with access to YouTube and more. Additionally, Samsung will also be streaming the event live through its dedicated event page on its website. During the event, Samsung is expected to reveal its new smartphone and tablet lineup.

The press release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series has been leaked by Evan Blass. The title of this press release is "Breaking the Rules with Galaxy Tab S8 Series: the Biggest, Boldest, Most Versatile Galaxy Tablet Ever." Interestingly, the date mentioned on the press release is February 10, 2022, indicating that the company might release this press release after the Galaxy Unpacked launch event which is scheduled for February 9, 2022.

(IMAGE: SAMSUNG)