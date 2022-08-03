Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 May Come With A 10W Charger In The Box: Tipster

Samsung's upcoming smartwatch could come with a huge improvement over the current one. According to tipster SnoopyTech, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will come with a 10W fast charger. With the fast charger, users will get up to 45 per cent of battery life in about 30 minutes of charging. The tipster has also shared some images, which could be of the fast charger.

The Galaxy Watch 5 may come with a fast charger

As seen in an image, the Galaxy Watch 5 fast charger will come with a USB Type-C cable at one end and a magnetic charging pad at the other end. In June, 9To5Google published a report, citing the FCC listing of the Galaxy Watch 5. In the report, the publication mentions that the FCC database contains listings of the Galaxy Watch 5 with 10W charging.

Given that the tipster has shared the images of the charger and a publication already spotted the faster-charging speed two months ago, it would be safe to say that the Galaxy Watch 5, will in fact, come with a 10W fast charger.

It is important to note that the Galaxy Watch 4 ships with a 5W magnetic charging pad in the box, using which, customers could charge their smartwatch in about two hours. However, since the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 has a charger that is twice as fast, users should be able to get a complete charge within an hour or 70 minutes. This is a significant improvement, considering the fact that users charge their Galaxy Watch every day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price (leaked)

According to known tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with Bluetooth will be priced at EUR 300, which is roughly equal to Rs. 25,000. The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with TW will be priced at EUR 350, which is roughly equal to Rs. 29,000. Likewise, the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) with Bluetooth will be available from EUR 350, which again equates to around Rs. 29,000 and the model with LTE could be priced at EUR 400 or about Rs. 30,000.