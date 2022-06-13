Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leaked Images Surface Online; Showcases Front Display

Ahead of its launch, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been leaked by a YouTuber TechTalkTV, who shared the images of the upcoming smartphone on social media. From what it looks like, Samsung has made a drastic improvement in hiding the crease on the primary display as at the first glance, the crease are not visible at all. While one of the images shared by the YouTuber shows the smartphone from the front, there are three other images as well.

In the other images, the smartphone can be seen folded, with the primary camera setup and the secondary screen in focus. Both the components look identical to how they are on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Another image indicates the gap between the two screen components in the folded state. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks similar to its predecessor. More details about the smartphone should surface on the internet in the coming days.

Image: TechTalkTV (via The Verge)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

Firstly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 carries the model number SM-F271U on Geekbench. The model on which Geekbench was conducted ran on Android 12. Now for the most important part, the Geekbench listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by a Snapdragon chipset with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz. While the name of the processor is not mentioned in the listing, it is most likely to be the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

As seen on Geekbench, the upcoming processor has four power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three balanced cores clocked at 2.75GHz and the most powerful core clocked at 3.19GHz. The processor is coupled with Adreno 730 GPU and 8GB of RAM. However, Samsung should launch models with multiple RAM and storage options. This is all the information that the Geekbench listing unveils. The smartphone might be the first to appear with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset on Geekbench.

Renders of the smartphone have already leaked online

Earlier last week, the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 surfaced on the internet. As seen in the images, the smartphone has a similar design to its predecessor. While the front panel of the device has a punch-hole display along with an edge-to-edge display, the rear panel of the smartphone has a dual-camera setup and a small display. The bottom panel of the smartphone seems to have a Type-C port, along with the primary speaker grille and microphones.