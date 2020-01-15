Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specs Leaked Online, Could Be More Affordable Than Galaxy Fold

According to a new report, Samsung will call its next foldable, Galaxy Z Flip, and not Galaxy Bloom or Galaxy Fold 2 as speculated. The Galaxy Z Flip, even though it will be a successor to the Galaxy Fold, will see Samsung going on a more conventional route when it comes to design and pricing. The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to me a more toned-down affair in comparison to the Galaxy Fold.

There’s a very high probability that the Galaxy Z Flip will be a clamshell foldable, sort of like the Moto Razr 2019. But unlike the Moto Razr 2019, or even the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature ultra-thin glass and another layer of plastic over it as a precautionary measure against accidental scratches. This is said to ensure an easy repair process over the outgoing Galaxy Fold.

As for the form factor itself, a clamshell design seems more practical. “This brand-new form factor that we’re now exploring will not only easily fit in your pocket, but it also changes the way you use your phone,” Sally Hyesoon Jeong, who is head of Framework R&D Group at Samsung's mobile communications, had said while showing off the mock-up foldable flip phone on stage at the company’s annual developer conference keynote last year.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to pack last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor as a measure to keep cost low. The phone is further said to pack a 3,300mAh battery with battery life roughly equivalent to the Galaxy S10’s.

The Galaxy Flip Z has a 3300 mAh battery. Along with the Snapdragon 855, this should be pretty ok in everything. About the same battery live as the mid size S10. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 14, 2020

Live renders of this foldable surfaced online recently, showing off Samsung’s foldable flip phone in full glory. Basis of these renders, it seems the Galaxy Z Flip will look a lot like the Moto Razr 2019. But there will be differences. For starters, Samsung’s foldable flip phone will not have a ‘distinct’ chin at the bottom. The Moto Razr 2019 has one and it is home to a physical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Secondly, Samsung’s foldable flip phone, when folded, was seen having a much smaller outer display area sitting right next to a dual camera setup. It would be interesting to see if that’s what you’ll be getting in Samsung’s take on the foldable flip phone, or if there would be more screen real estate to do more. The Moto Razr 2019 has a considerably bigger outer display below the main camera.

Samsung is expected to launch its next foldable on February 11.

