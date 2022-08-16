Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Indian pricing revealed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 pre-bookings are going to start today at 6 PM IST. Apparently, the company is holding a live pre-booking event from the aforementioned time and offering exclusive benefits and offers to customers who book their Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 during the time. Ahead of the event, Samsung India has revealed the Indian pricing of both the new folding smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs. 1,54,999.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will be available for Rs. 1,64,999.

The top model, with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will be available for Rs. 1,84,999.

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth INR 34999 at just INR 2999. Additionally, customers can get INR 8000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of INR 8000. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be sold in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Rs. 89,999.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs. 94,999.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition will be available for Rs. 97,999.

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth INR 31999 at just INR 2999. Additionally, customers can get INR 7000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of INR 7000. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be sold in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 pre-booking offers

Pre-book customers will also get 1 year of Samsung Care Plus worth INR 11999 at just INR 6000. They can also opt for a No Cost EMI offer for up to 24 months. Additionally, customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 during Samsung Live before August 17 at midnight, will get Wireless Charger Duo worth INR 5199 free.

On purchase of Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, they will get Slim Clear Cover worth INR 2000 along with Wireless Charger Duo absolutely free. These Samsung Live offers can be availed through pre-booking at Samsung.com or Samsung Exclusive stores.