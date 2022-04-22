Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Likely To Feature 108MP Primary Camera, Read Details Inside

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the purported foldable smartphone that the company may release later this year. It will come as the successor to Galaxy Z Fold 3. While reports about the device have been circulating on the internet for a long time now, the latest tip suggests that the smartphone will feature an improvised main camera setup. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to Dohyun Kim, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would come with a 108MP primary camera, like the one on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The current model, Galaxy Z Fold 3, features a 12MP primary camera. Another report from GalaxyClub mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 10MP telephoto sensor that could provide up to 3x optical zoom. This should be an improvement over the current 12MP telephoto lens that provides up to 2x optical zoom.

Apart from this, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to feature a 10MP selfie camera on the front display and an improved under-display camera for taking selfies. In addition, the smartphone is expected to come with general improvements over the current model, including durability and strength of the hinge, water and dust resistance capabilities and more.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature an S22 Ultra-like camera design

Apart from that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can feature a triple rear camera setup wherein each lens could be located separately, as seen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Additionally, the company is also expected to work on the Galaxy Z Fold 3's hinge and make it better with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Dust protection is something that can be improved upon in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be released later this year, there is a good chance that it will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. For the uninitiated, the SD 8 Gen 1 Plus is the successor of SD 8 Gen 1, the flagship chipset by Qualcomm launched last year. Along with the purported chipset, the device could also have 12GB of RAM. On the battery front, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature fast charging. However, not many changes in the battery are expected.