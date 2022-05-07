Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 & Watch 5 To Be Launched In India Soon? Details Inside

The BIS listing reveals the battery model numbers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. Read more details about the listing here.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 spotted on BIS along with Galaxy Watch 5

IMAGE: SAMSUNG


After capturing the market with its Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3, Samsung is expected to release two new foldable smartphones and a smartwatch this year in India. Most likely, these smartphones will be called the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the smartwatch will be called the Galaxy Watch 5. Just last week, the battery capacity of the Galaxy Watch 5 was spotted on a certification site. Now, these devices have been spotted on an Indian certification site.

According to a new report by 91Mobiles, all three devices including Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 have surfaced on the BIS certification site. The listing of the devices has been shared by a tipster Sudhanshu with the publication. This apparently means that all three devices will be launched in India, unlike some flagship models like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6.  

The BIS listing reveals the battery model numbers for all the devices in concern. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's batteries carry the model numbers EB-BF936ABY and EB-BF937ABY. The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4's batteries carry the model numbers EB-BF721ABY, EB-BF722ABY, and EB-BF723ABY. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5's batteries carry the model number EB-BR910ABY, EB-BR925ABY, and EB-BR900ABY.

The different model numbers might indicate a different battery capacity on different devices. For example, the regular Galaxy Watch 5 could come with a 300 mAh battery and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could feature a larger battery. More details about the Indian version of the devices should surface in the coming days as Samsung is expected to launch them in August 2022. 

Most recently, Dohyun Kim has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would come with a 108MP primary camera, like the one on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The current model, Galaxy Z Fold 3, features a 12MP primary camera. Another report from GalaxyClub mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 10MP telephoto sensor that could provide up to 3x optical zoom. This should be an improvement over the current 12MP telephoto lens that provides up to 2x optical zoom. 

