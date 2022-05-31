Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's entire specifications leaked online by Indian tipster

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is in the news again and this time, an Indian tipster has leaked the entire specifications of the smartphone. Apparently, the foldable device from Samsung will launch later this year and it will come with Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Read more details about the smartphone's specifications and price here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

As per known Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED inner display and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display. Both the displays support 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which was announced by Qualcomm recently. The tipster also mentions that the device could come in two storage models - one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the other with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The rear panel of the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The inner camera on the smartphone might be a 16MP under-display sensor and the outer front camera on the smartphone is a 10MP sensor. Out of the box, the smartphone could run on a ONE UI skin based on Android 12. Additionally, it is said to feature a 4,400 mAh battery that is understood to support 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was said to come with a 108MP primary lens

Previously, Dohyun Kim suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would come with a 108MP primary camera, like the one on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The current model, Galaxy Z Fold 3, features a 12MP primary camera. Another report from GalaxyClub mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 10MP telephoto sensor that could provide up to 3x optical zoom. This should be an improvement over the current 12MP telephoto lens that provides up to 2x optical zoom.

As seen in the tweet by IceUniverse attached below, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be slightly smaller than the Fold 3 in length but has a wider screen. Upon close observation, one can also see that the bezels on the Fold 4 are a tad bit smaller than those on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The resultant aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 4's display will be 6:5, instead of the 24.5:9 aspect ratio on the current model. Consequently, the Fold 4's secondary display is slightly smaller than that of the Fold 3 as well.