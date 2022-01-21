Samsung Hints At Reviving Galaxy Note Series, But There Is A Catch

Samsung might bring back the Galaxy Note Series in near future, but there is a twist. As reported in the past, the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup is expected to launch in February 2022. The smartphones in the lineup include vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is the Galaxy S22 Ultra model that is expected to come out with the capabilities of both a Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note device.

According to a press release published by Samsung on January 20, 2022, "At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device." Adding it, Samsung says that users will "dominate the day with power, speed and tools that can't be found elsewhere," and that users will help "rewrite the future of smartphones."

Before going ahead with what the message could mean, it is important to know a few things. The last Galaxy Note device was launched back in 2020, and it was called the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. In 2021, Samsung decided to drop the Note series and launched its foldable smartphones under the Galaxy Z Series. However, for the past few months, it is being speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will resemble the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The smartphone was previously rumoured to feature a stylus, which is a utility tool found in Samsung's Note Series.

"Most noteworthy S Series" device is coming out in February 2022

Breaking down the easter eggs that might be hidden in the release, Samsung might revive the Galaxy Note series, but with a twist. In the first quoted line from the Samsung press release, the company says that it will introduce the most "noteworthy" S series device. The word noteworthy could be a direct reference to the Note series of devices. The second line talks about how Samsung is planning to bring together the greatest experience of Samsung Galaxy devices in one ultimate smartphone. Here, Samsung is clearly referring to the different experiences that its Note and S series device provide, and how the Galaxy S22 Ultra could get the best of both worlds.

Galaxy S22 Ultra has been largely rumoured to feature the S-Pen

The last line quoted above, which says that users will get tools that can't be found elsewhere is a clear indication of the utility features that S-Pen brings onboard. It is well known that Galaxy S-Pen is one of the best stylus implementations found on a smartphone and the features that Samsung provides along with its software are hard to beat. To sum up, the statements from the company might be a clear indication about the return of the Samsung Galaxy Note Series and merging it with the Galaxy S Series device in the form of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The lineup is now confirmed to be launched in February 2022.