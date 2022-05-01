Samsung Leads Global 5G Smartphones Marketplace With 5 Models: Counterpoint Report

Last year, especially in the wake of the pandemic, the demand for mid-range smartphones has increased. Several market research firms released their reports stating that the consumer interest is shifting from entry-level smartphones to mid-range smartphones priced around Rs. 20,000. Well, smartphone manufacturers picked on this trend and introduced a lot of models in the segment, with 5G connectivity being one of the key features. Notably, the South Korean tech giant Samsung has led the market for 5G smartphones in the country.

Samsung 5G smartphones retain top spot in sales globally

As per a report by Counterpoint Research Handset Model Sales Tracker, five smartphones from Samsung account for more than half of Samsung's 5G sales in the month of February 2022. The company has led the overall 5G Android smartphones market in February 2022, "capturing almost 24% of the global 5G Android smartphone sales." The report also highlights the particular models that have helped Samsung achieve the stage.

According to the report, the sales share of the global top 10 5G smartphones was led by Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which was launched in September 2021. To give a brief summary, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, is powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset and features a quad rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary sensor. At the time of writing this report, the smartphone is available on Samsung's online store for Rs. 32,499.

Next on the list is Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, the flagship smartphone launched by the company in 2022. It captures an overall market share of 2.87%, followed by Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with a 2.63% market share. At the fourth position is a relatively affordable smartphone by the company called Galaxy A32 5G. Additionally, the tenth position on the list is also secured by a Samsung smartphone, called the Galaxy A22 5G.

It is interesting to see that the top position in the list of top 10 Android best-selling smartphones is secured by a mid-range smartphone. This corroborates the earlier reports about a shift in consumer interest from entry-level models to mid-range models. It is important to mention that the list also has models like oppo Reno 7 5G, Honor 60, Vivo S12, Xiaomi Redmi K40 and Honor x30.