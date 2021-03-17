Samsung May Not Introduce A Note 21 This Year; Samsung Note 21 Release Date Delayed

Samsung is one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world. The company is well known for making reliable and excellent smartphone devices that serve its consumers' needs. Their most popular smartphones come from the flagship S series phones and the Note series phones. However, it appears the Galaxy Note 21 is not going to be released in 2021. Read to know more about the potential Galaxy Note 21 release date.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Release Date

As of now, Samsung hasn't given any clear indication of whether they are going to be releasing the Note 21 anytime soon. According to Samsung leaks reported on Techradar, the company has no plans of making a Note 21 device as of now. There have also been rumours that Samsung is planning to get rid of the Note lineup and add the features of Note like the Stylus into their most expensive phones as they have done with Samsung S21 Ultra and Samsung S21.

However, the website Tom's Guide has reported that there is going to be a version of Note 21 that will be released, but they didn't mention a timeline for a date for the release. Another reputable Samsung leaker known as Ice Universe on Twitter said that Note 21 may not come to the market anytime soon. At this point, it appears Samsung has no plans of introducing the Note 21 anytime soon, or otherwise, some information about the production or design of the device would have already leaked.

As of now, Samsung is more focused on developing and marketing its flagship S series and Z Fold series. If the Samsung Note 21 does make an appearance, the phone will most likely be released at the end of 2021 or in 2022. As is tradition with Samsung, they always release the S series of devices at the beginning of the year and the Note series is released in the second half of the year.

Note 21 Price

Since there has no official update or news about Note 21 from Samsung, at this point, we can all but speculate the Note 21 price. If we were to use the price of Note 20 as a reference, the phone had a base price of 999 dollars (about 70,000 INR) at the time of its release. if Note 21 is indeed released it can be expected that the device would be similarly priced. Stay tuned for more news on Samsung and smartphones.