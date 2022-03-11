Samsung Might Be Working On A New "Fold & Slide" Smartphone: Patent Reveals Design

In the recent past, Samsung has dominated the market of foldable. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung has shipped millions of foldable smartphones across the world. While the credit goes to relentless improvement in the design of the foldable models every year, there has been no major competitor for Samsung in the foldable smartphone market. Most recently, a patent reveals that the company is working on a multi-folding electronic apparatus.

A patent published on March 10, 2022, reveals that the South Korean tech giant could be working on a "Galaxy Z Flip & Slide." As the name suggests, the patent contains details of a smartphone design that combines the flip design with a sliding mechanism. For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a hinge in the middle that allows users to fold two solid halves of the smartphone vertically. The patent takes this design to another level, wherein each half contains a sliding mechanism that further extends into a display. In simpler words, the device first unfolds and then extends further with the help of a sliding mechanism.

Image: Let's Go Digital/Samsung

The Galaxy Fold & Slide smartphone will have an insanely large display

As mentioned on Let's Go Digital, "When fully unfolded, the phone is twice as long as the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Due to the unique construction, it is also possible to fold the display parts in such a way that the user has an upright and a landscape screen on both sides." In its unfolded state, the device would be like two Samsung Galaxy Z Flip kept side by side. However, in order to achieve the flexibility this design requires, Samsung might have to work on its Flex OLED displays which were showcased last year.

However, it is important to mention that companies like Samsung file hundreds of patents and not all of them make it to final production. Hence, whether Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Flip & Slide smartphone is not known yet. As of now, there are some reports about the fourth generation of Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold that could be launched later this year. These smartphones should be an improvement over their predecessors, especially in terms of durability and design. Stay tuned for more tech news.