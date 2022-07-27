Samsung Might Have Filed Trademark For 450MP Image Sensor's Moniker: Report

The South Korean tech giant Samsung could be working on a 450MP image sensor. As per a report by Sammobile, the company has applied for trademarks in Korea and Europe. Interestingly, the trademarks do not contain any information about the high-resolution camera sensor, but since it contains the moniker "Hexa2Pixel", it is being theorised that the trademarks belongs to a new image sensor.

Samsung files trademark for "Hexa2pixel" technology

For those who are unaware, Samsung uses Tetra2pixel technology on its current flagship image sensors which refers to 2x2 or 4x4 pixel binning technology to click images of 50MP resolution. However, the trademark mentions "Hexa2pixel" and hence, it is being speculated that it refers to a new 6x6 pixel binning technology, which could mean that the total resolution of the image sensor could be 450MP. Readers should keep in mind that this is just speculation at the moment and Samsung has not revealed the 450MP camera sensor officially.

In June, Samsung revealed the 200MP ISOCELL HP3 image sensor which comes as a successor to the ISOCELL HP1 sensor revealed last year. However, none of its flagship smartphones has featured these sensors yet. The latest flagship by the company, Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 108MP primary sensor. However, the purported Galaxy S23 series is expected to feature the 200MP sensor next year.

First piece of information about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra surfaces online

According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is working on a new version of its 200MP sensor, called ISOCELL HP3. The report mentions that Samsung Electronics has developed the sensor with Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Now, the company is expected to equip the purported Galaxy S23 Ultra with the new 200MP sensor. Apparently, the smartphone is expected to launch next year, as the rightful successor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.