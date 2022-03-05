Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 loses to MediaTek Dimensity 8100 in Geekbench's multi-core test

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is Qualcomm's flagship mobile chipset that powers gadgets like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and OnePlus 10 Pro. It is an octa-core processor with one Cortex X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores. Additionally, the processor is built on Samsung's 4nm fabrication technology. While the chipset is quite powerful in itself, a newer processor from MediaTek has reportedly performed better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in Geekbench benchmarking test.

A Weibo user who goes by the name Digital Chat Station has shared the Geekbench scores of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, along with the scores of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888. As per these scores, the Dimensity 8100 chipset beats Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the multi-core performance test. While Qualcomm's latest device scores 3,809 points in the Geekbench test, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 scores 4,071 points on the same test, beating the SD 8 Gen 1 with a significant margin.

Image: Digital Chat Station

However, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 registered a win on the single-core test. While the SD 8 Gen 1 scores 1,273 points on the single-core test, the Snapdragon 888 scored 1,116 points on the single-core test. This easily beats the single-core score of the Dimensity 8100 SoC (965 points). It is worth mentioning that the Dimensity 8100 is an upper-mid range processor from MediaTek, and it has been able to surpass the best Snapdragon processor in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

Interestingly, all three tests were performed using the Geekbench application on Realme's upcoming device, whose model number is RMX3562. This could be the upcoming Realme GT NEO 3. Nevertheless, it is interesting that MediaTek has finally levelled with the performance offered by Snapdragon's chipsets. It is pertinent to mention here that the latest Dimensity 8100 SoC is built on TSMC's 5nm technology, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is built on Samsung's 4nm technology.

In the near future, Qualcomm might release an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is believed to be built on TSMC's 4nm technology. There might be a possibility that this chipset will take back the lead in terms of performance on Android smartphones. Stay tuned for more updates on chipsets and other tech news.