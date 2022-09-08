Steve Jobs' Daughter Roasts Apple's New IPhone 14 Over Eerie Similarity With Earlier Model

After Apple Inc. launched its new highly-anticipated smartphone-- iPhone 14 on Wednesday, September 7, Apple Inc.'s late co-founder Steve Jobs' daughter Eve did not look impressed with the newest model in the iPhone series.

Eve Jobs-- daughter of Seve Job and Laurene Powell Jobs on Wednesday gently roasted Apple's release of iPhone 14 by posting a meme on her Instagram page. In her Instagram post, the youngest daughter of Apple's cofounder reposted a meme from 'wallstbets' wherein a man is seen posing with a shirt identical to the one he's wearing with the caption "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today."

(Credit: instagram.com/evejobs)

Apple launches iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 plus

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus which will come in five colours: Midnight, Starlight, blue, purple and Product (RED). The two models come in 6.7-inch sizes. Both have a Super Retina display, and a ceramic display, and come in 5 colours. The new series will have an A15 chip similar to pro models but will be18% "faster than the competition at any price." The new Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 12MP main camera and a larger and smarter sensor. "It takes stunning shots everywhere," Apple says. The phone has 49% upgradation for low-light capture. The additional camera is ultra-wide. The front camera has 38% better low light performance and autofocus.

iPhone 14 gets eSIM, no physical card required

In a first, iPhone 14 will be getting an eSIM, and users no longer need a physical card in order to connect to their cellular provider. iPhone users will be able to set it up without a Wi-Fi connection, and the US models won't have a SIM tray any longer, while international iPhone 14 models will include one.

iPhone 14 gets satellite SOS connectivity feature that works without data

Phone 14 series has got advanced satellite SOS connectivity that can text live locations without a cellular data connection or network. Apple has announced that it will offer the service for free for two years from November in US and Canada. Phone 14 also comes with Crash Detection, and will notify emergency services in case of an accident. The Emergency SOS will work via the Satellite, but the optimal connection can be reached in case of a clear sky as cellular data will not be required.

It is significant to mention that iPhone 14 will be available on September 16 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 6, but the pre-orders for both models start on September 9.