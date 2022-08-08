Tecno To Unveil Camon 19 Pro 5G In Collaboration With Cosmopolitan, Announces Launch Date

Tecno announced a new smartphone in India a couple of days ago, called Camon 19 Pro 5G. Initially, the company had not revealed much information about the device but now, it has confirmed the release date. Since the smartphone is already available in the global market, we also have a fair idea of the specifications and features that it is going to offer. Keep reading to know more about the Tecno Camon 19 Pro India launch date.

As per official communication received from Tecno India, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is releasing in India on August 10, 2022. However, looking at the teasers, it seems like the company is going to launch the smartphone in a different way this time. Tecno Mobile India is going to collaborate with the American fashion magazine Cosmopolitan. More details about the launch could come out soon.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro features (expected)

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G may come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Along with the primary 64MP camera with RGBW + (G+ P) lens, the device could feature two 2MP cameras for portrait and macro shots. Interestingly, the camera setup might also feature optical and electronic image stabilisation.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in India

Further, the global model packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. More details about the smartphone should surface in the coming days. In the past, we have seen that the company releases its smartphone within a few days after sending the official release note. Hence, those who are looking to purchase a mid-range smartphone and have a budget of around Rs. 25,000 should look forward to the device, especially if they want a decent camera performance.