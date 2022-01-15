Twitter Spaces recording now available for all users on Android and iOS

Twitter Spaces now allows all hosts on iOS and Android to record an audio conversation. The recorded part will be available to listen to for all users for a maximum of 30 days. Previously, this feature was available for a few iOS and Android users. The feature will help users to reach more followers with the recorded playback and it might be useful under certain circumstances. Keep reading to know more about the Twitter Spaces recording feature.

Most recently, Twitter also released a new feature called 'Quote tweet with reaction'. The feature is similar to the Reels Reply on Instagram that was launched recently and allows users to reply to Reels by making their own short video. The feature is called Reels Visual Replies and will help creators reply to comments on their posts with their own unique style. Reels Virtual Replies will help Instagram to increase engagement on the platform. The Twitter reaction via video seems to be inspired by the feature on Instagram.

Twitter Space enables recording for all users

As mentioned in the official tweet that announced the feature, the option for hosts to record Twitter Spaces is now available for all users on Android and iOS. While starting a Twitter Space conversation, users can enable the Record Space feature to enable public playback which will be available for 30 days after the live audio conversation has ended. To create a Spaces Recording, Hosts will need to toggle on 'Record Space' prior to launching a new Space. All participants will see a recording icon appear when they enter the Space indicating that the Space is being recorded. Once the Space ends, Hosts will have access to the full-length recording for 30 days after the initial broadcast, during which they can share it or Tweet it.

Twitter Spaces was launched back in November 2020 to rival the popular audio-only social platform Clubhouse. However, the feature of creating audio-only chat rooms or hosting a Space was limited to Twitter users with 600 followers or more. Nevertheless, Twitter is now rolling out the Space feature for all users. Hereafter, users on the microblogging platform will be able to create a Space chatroom without any restrictions based on the number of followers.

