Vivo Collaborates With Amazon Inside Edge Season 2 For Its V17 Premium Phone

Vivo has announced a new collaboration with the next season of the 2018 International Emmy nominated Amazon Original Series Inside Edge, for its soon-to-be-launched smartphone in the V series segment – the Vivo V17. As part of this collaboration, the cast of the highly anticipated Inside Edge Season 2 could be seen in an unboxing video, presenting a new avatar of arch-rivals - Mumbai Mavericks and Haryana Hurricanes.

The collaboration

Commenting on this collaboration, Nipun Marya, Director – Brand Strategy at Vivo India, stated, “We are excited about our association with Amazon Prime Video for the 2nd season of the Amazon Original Series Inside Edge. Season 1 of the show received great reviews from critics and audiences around the country. The concept of the show is very exciting and brings high quality, engaging drama with the backdrop of the sports India loves - Cricket. We, at Vivo, are constantly looking for innovative ways to connect with our consumers and creating new and effective marketing platforms that will engage our audiences across the country. Our association with the Amazon Original Series Inside Edge for the launch of the all-new V17 is a perfect example of this.”

Seconding Marya's thought, Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country GM, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “India is a mobile-first country and a large number of our customers enjoy consuming entertainment on Amazon Prime Video on their smartphones. As we raise the bar in the entertainment space by creating world-class original shows like Inside Edge, we also continuously look at innovative and engaging ways to market this content to our customers – and our association with Vivo, one of India’s most trusted mobile phone brands, for the latest season of our International Emmy nominated Amazon Original Series Inside Edge, is a great example of that. ” USP of the upcoming Vivo V17 is the fact that it is equipped with iView display and Super Night camera. The smartphone is scheduled to be launched in December.

Inside Edge Season 2 details

Amazon Prime Video’s first Indian Prime Original Series Inside Edge was even nominated for the 2018 International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category. In the next edition of the PPL, popular artist Vayu Raghavan leads the Mumbai Mavericks to face their biggest adversary yet, the Haryana Hurricanes, who are led by a reinvented Arvind Vashisht.

Building on the success of its International Emmy nomination last year, Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the PowerPlay League. Set in a landscape of sports, secrets, and scandals where selfishness is a virtue and money, and power are mere means to an end, Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners.