Vivo U20 Launched In India To Take On Redmi Note 8 & Realme 5s, Price Starts At Rs 10,990 

Vivo launched the U10, its debut phone under its online-exclusive U-series, in India in September. Two months later, the company has launched the second U-series phone, aptly called the U20. Like the U10 before it, the U20 also packs a ginormous 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support out-of-the-box. That’s the only thing the two phones have in common though as the U20 is an upgrade on almost all the other departments. Vivo has launched the U20 in India at a starting price of Rs 10,990.

Vivo U20 specs and features

Speaking of core specs, the Vivo U20 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ or 1080p+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB storage – there's also a provision for storage expansion. Software inside the phone is Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.

On to the cameras, the U20 comes with three rear cameras – a 16MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP super macro camera for close-ups. On the front, the U20 comes with a 16MP camera.

Speaking of design, the U20 has a plastic exterior – a plastic glossy one like the one seen in Vivo’s other budget phones like the S1 and Z1 Pro. The phone will be available in two colours – Racing Black and Blaze Blue.

The Vivo U10 in contrast came with a 6.35-inch HD+ or 720p+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. On to the cameras, the U10 came with three rear cameras – a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth camera for portrait photography. On the front, the U10 came with an 8MP camera.

Vivo U20 India price, availability

The Vivo U20 starts at Rs 10,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage going all the way to Rs 11,990 for the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Vivo U20 will go on sale through Amazon India and the Vivo India website starting November 28. At its price, the Vivo U20 will compete with phones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s.

