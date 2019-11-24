Vivo V17 Launched With 48MP Quad Rear Cameras And 4,500mAh Battery 

Vivo has launched the Vivo V17, a stripped-down take on its dual pop-up camera Vivo V17 Pro phone, in Russia. The phone seems to be a rebranded Vivo S1 Pro with its signature diamond-shaped rear camera module and large waterdrop-style notch display. Vivo has launched the Vivo V17 in Russia at a price of RUB22,990 which roughly translates to Rs 26,000 – it isn’t immediately clear if Vivo will bring the Vivo V17 to more markets including India anytime soon.

Vivo V17 specs and features

Speaking of specs, the Vivo V17 comes with a 6.38-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable. The dual SIM phone runs Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2. The V17 further packs a sizeable 4,500mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

On to the cameras, the Vivo V17 comes with four rear cameras – a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro and another 2MP sensor for portrait photography. On the front, the V17 comes with a 32MP camera.

For some perspective, the Vivo V17 Pro comes with a 6.44-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with Schott Xensation UP glass protection. There’s also an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The dual SIM phone runs Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.1. The V17 Pro further packs a 4,100mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

On to the cameras, the Vivo V17 Pro comes with four rear cameras – a 48MP main camera (Sony IMX582) with f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view, and another 2MP sensor for portrait photography. On the front, the V17 Pro comes with dual cameras - a 32MP main camera and an 8MP super-wide-angle camera.

The Vivo V17 Pro is currently selling in India at a price of Rs 29,990.

