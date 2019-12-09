Vodafone 4G Network Faster Than Jio, Airtel In Delhi NCR, Says Speed-test App Ookla

Vodafone is the fastest 4G network in Delhi NCR, according to performance metrics and analysis firm Ookla. Ookla says that download speeds on Vodafone's 4G network remained higher than any other telecom service provider including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel between the period July to September 2019. These results are based on speed tests done by 4G users across Delhi NCR.

'Vodafone 4G fastest in Delhi NCR'

"It is great to get appreciated for our consistent efforts. Ookla verification second time in a row has motivated us to continue enhancing the connectivity network for the customers," Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head - Delhi, Vodafone Idea said.

As part of its network modernisation exercise in Delhi NCR, the company claims to have completed network integration in East Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad regions. Vodafone Idea says the company has set up 8400 Massive MIMO, Small Cells and TDD sites to enhance coverage and network capacity in Delhi NCR. Vodafone Idea comprises of 11,094 sites and 53.8 Mhz of spectrum in Delhi NCR.

Of late, Vodafone Idea network is under the clouds of uncertainty about its future and survival in India without AGR relief. Last week, Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that the company will have to shut shop in India if the government does not provide any relief.

Birla's comment has once again raised doubts on Vodafone Idea's future in India without relief from the government. Following Birla's comment, Vodafone Idea shares continue to fell. The telco's shares fell more than 14 per cent in early trade on Monday.

Last month, Vodafone CEO Nick Read had raised similar concerns hinting that the mounting debt on Vodafone Idea could result in the company's untimely exit from the India market. Read had said that the government needs to ease off on payment demands to ensure a future for Vodafone-Idea Ltd.

The Supreme Court of India upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of telecom companies, a share of which has to be paid as license and spectrum fee to the exchequer.