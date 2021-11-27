Vodafone Idea Conducts 5G Trials In Gandhinagar And Pune; Claims High Data Transfer Speeds

After Airtel tested its 700MHz frequency band for the propagation of 5G communication waves, Vodafone Idea conducted 5G trials in the cities of Gandhinagar and Pune. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated the 26GHz and the 3.5GHz spectrum to Vodafone Idea for demonstrating the use cases and conducting trials of the 5G network.

Upon the occasion, the Managing Director and CEO at Vodafone Idea Limited say that VI is preparing to embark on India's journey over high-speed wireless communication technology. He also adds that VI's 5G trials unlock a world of possibilities across multiple fields and sectors, promising a new era of technological advancements in India. "I am confident that 5G will bring a better tomorrow that will deliver significant benefits to consumers, businesses, and society, driving digital economy growth in India," says Takkar in a public statement.

Vodafone Idea 5G trials achieved high wireless transmission speeds

Utilising the spectrums, Vodafone Idea achieved data transfer speeds of more than 1.5 Gbps on the 3.5GHz spectrum and over 4.2 Gbps on the 26 GHz spectrum. The 5G trials conducted by VI in Pune used Ericsson Dual Mode Core (based on technologies such as 5G SA and LTE) and Ericsson Radios. All the trials and use cases in Pune were developed and achieved over Ericsson's 5G infrastructure and technology.

Vodafone Idea has also collaborated with other companies such as Athonet, Nokia, Larsen & Toubro Smart World & Communication to develop 5G-based technological solutions. For instance, VI showcased 4K video cameras live transmission over a 5G network. The high-resolution real-time video relay over 5G will enable advanced video analytics features with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning and can be used in sectors such as healthcare and public safety.

Vodafone Idea and Nokia have showcased the necessity of advanced surveillance technology built on high-speed internet over the 5G data transmission technology. The companies demonstrated a use case of improving security at several locations by deploying detection of objects, animals and humans and conveying the information to authorities in case of an emergency. Additionally, the companies also explained how gaming would benefit from the use of high-speed internet as it would eliminate any lags and improve the player's reaction time.

