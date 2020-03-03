Vodafone Idea Recharge Plans Giving Double Data Than Other Companies; Know Details

Vodafone has withstood the Jio storm in the country by countering its every move. While Reliance Jio has changed its recharge plans, Vodafone Idea have bettered their prepaid plans by offering double data than any other Telecom company. The users who enjoy Vodafone Idea services varying from Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 can enjoy double data packs now.

Vodafone Idea recharge plans with double data

The recharge plans of Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 used to provide SIM card users with 1.5 GB data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS for 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively. Now, the same plans will be providing the Vodafone Idea customers with 1.5 GB additional data daily. This gives the SIM card owners usage of 3 GB data per day.

Also Read | Airtel, Vodafone Idea remove cap on free outgoing calls to other networks

Apart from the double data plans, the users are also benefitted with free access to the Vodafone Play app whereas the Idea prepaid customers also enjoy Idea movies and TV mobile app for free. For availing the offer, Vodafone Idea users can browse through the self-care app and websites of both telcos.

Vodafone had previously provided its users with additional data but the offer was limited to My Vodafone App exclusively. The joint venture of Vodafone and Idea have been effective to stop the loss of SIM card users.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea urges the government to set minimum mobile data tariff at Rs 35 per GB

The change in plans will not only affect the Reliance Jio but it will also create major problems for Bharti Airtel. Currently, many people are wondering about the bold move made by Vodafone despite all the competitive issues in the Telecom sector. Vodafone Idea AGR dues are amongst the major struggles faced by the company. Due to these dues, the telcos suffered from existential crisis in the Indian telecom market.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea seeks government support to clear AGR dues, requests GST refund of ₹8,000 cr

Also Read | Jio and Airtel having internal talks to swiftly absorb Vodafone-Idea users if it fails