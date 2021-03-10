WhatsApp To Drop Support For IPhones Running On IOS 9? Read Details Here

WhatsApp is the most widely used application for direct messaging and communication between individuals. The app is especially popular in India and most of the personal and business communication is done using WhatsApp. A new report suggests WhatsApp may be dropping support for certain iOS devices. Read on to know more about which iOS devices are going to lose support for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Dropping Support for iPhones running iOS 9

As per a new report by WABetaInfo on Twitter, WhatsApp is going to stop supporting iPhones that are running the iOS version 9 or below. As per WABetaInfo, iOS 9 devices that are running the 2.21.50 Beta version of Whatsapp won't be able to use the app after a WhatsApp update. Apple hasn't officially announced this new, it's just a leak, so might not come true but the leaker has a history of being reliable. So there's a high chance that this is going to be implemented in the new WhatsApp update.

As of now, the WhatsApp website FAQ page says that the instant messaging application currently supports all iPhones that are running iOS 9 or above. As for Android, the WhatsApp website states that it supports all Android phones running Android 4.0.3 or higher versions. For KaiOS, the messaging application supports KaiOS versions 2.5.1 and higher. So it's highly possible, WhatsApp is going to drop support for the iOS 9 running iPhones in the next big update. According to the leaker, WhatsApp is going to release the official news soon, as well as update its website FAQ page with the latest data regarding all the versions WhatsApp will officially support. While the leaker mentioned that support for iOS 9 will be dropped, they didn't mention if any Android versions are going to lose WhatsApp support.

How to Deal With This Update?

If you're using an Apple iPhone running iOS 9 or below, it is recommended at you update your phone software to iOS 10 or above, if the update is available for your device. In case your iPhone is not eligible for an iOS 10 upgrade, you should back up your Whatsapp chat and multimedia data on your PC or cloud. Then your only option to continue using WhatsApp will be purchase or get a new device that supports higher versions of iOS.