Why IPhone Sales Increased By 48% In India Amid Worldwide Chip Shortage: 5 Reasons

In the year 2021, Apple sold a record 5.4 million iPhones in India. The shipments contain both regular iPhone 12 and 11 models that are manufactured in the country and other iPhone Pro models that are imported. Along with this, the company also captured a historic market share in the Indian subcontinent. This is a 48% rise in year-over-year sales. However, how did Apple achieve its record market share in India and increase sales?

How did Apple increase its sales in India?

Local manufacturing : Apple supplier Foxconn assembles the vanilla iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 model in India, which allows the company to reduce the manufacturing cost of these models. Additionally, another supplier Winston manufactures iPhone SE 2020 in India, which also brings down the cost and hence allows the company to give discounts and offers on the smartphone.

: Apple supplier Foxconn assembles the vanilla iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 model in India, which allows the company to reduce the manufacturing cost of these models. Additionally, another supplier Winston manufactures iPhone SE 2020 in India, which also brings down the cost and hence allows the company to give discounts and offers on the smartphone. Diversified availability : Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, iPhones have been available to purchase with multiple retailers in the country including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and Apple's resellers such as Unicorn. Additionally, Apple also launched its own online store for India in September 2020, allowing users to check out the product from the official website.

: Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, iPhones have been available to purchase with multiple retailers in the country including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and Apple's resellers such as Unicorn. Additionally, Apple also launched its own online store for India in September 2020, allowing users to check out the product from the official website. Deals & Discounts : As Apple partnered with more and more retailers in India, the prices and offers on the iPhones got more competitive. Retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart and others offer discounts on selected iPhone models from time to time, allowing prospective buyers to grab the best deals. These retailers also collaborate with multiple banks in India to offer an additional cashback or instant discount on the prices of the iPhones.

: As Apple partnered with more and more retailers in India, the prices and offers on the iPhones got more competitive. Retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart and others offer discounts on selected iPhone models from time to time, allowing prospective buyers to grab the best deals. These retailers also collaborate with multiple banks in India to offer an additional cashback or instant discount on the prices of the iPhones. Festival Season : As mentioned in the report, about 2.2 million iPhones were sold in India during the fourth quarter of 2021, which also happens to be the festival season in India. Ahead of the Indian festival Diwali, almost all the retailers announce the biggest discounts and sales on a variety of products, including the Apple iPhone. Currently, the Apple iPhone 12 is available on Amazon for Rs. 52,999 64GB (Black) as the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is going on.

: As mentioned in the report, about 2.2 million iPhones were sold in India during the fourth quarter of 2021, which also happens to be the festival season in India. Ahead of the Indian festival Diwali, almost all the retailers announce the biggest discounts and sales on a variety of products, including the Apple iPhone. Currently, the Apple iPhone 12 is available on Amazon for Rs. 52,999 64GB (Black) as the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is going on. Need for a decent smartphone: After the Covid-19 pandemic, several market research firms have found out that people are spending more on health monitoring gadgets and smart devices such as tablets and iPhones. This is due to the fact that it was these devices that were keeping people connected for both professional and personal purposes through the lockdown imposed in the initial waves of the pandemic. Hence, people are considering investing in premium devices that offer the best digital experience possible.

Image: Unsplash