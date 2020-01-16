Xiaomi Poco X2 Spotted Online With 8GB RAM, Android 10

Xiaomi has just announced that it’s gearing to launch a bunch of premium Mi-branded flagship phones in India this year. The next obvious question is, what about Poco? The company has previously confirmed that fans will hear more from Poco in 2020, but that’s all that we know. More information is awaited.

Until then an unannounced Poco phone has been spotted on benchmark website Geekbench raising hope that we may hear something from the Xiaomi sub brand soon enough. The naming is a tad confusing though. Instead of the Poco F2 that everyone has been expecting, the listing talks about a phone called the Poco X2. Now there have been rumours in the past about a Poco F1 Lite, so maybe that’s what we’re looking at here.

Basis of the listing, the Poco X2 is said to come with an octa-core Qualcomm processor paired with 8GB RAM. The phone in question is seen with a single-core score of 547 and a multi-core score of 1,767. Software inside is said to be Android 10. Sadly, that’s all that the Geekbench listing reveals and while it’s interesting, we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt since Xiaomi is yet to make any of this official.

The Poco F1 brings the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor to the masses, and it is also the cheapest phones in the market to ship with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. But at the same time, the Poco F1 has also been criticized for its all-plastic body something that cuts some premium points from its all-round score card.

The Poco F1, to refresh, starts at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and Kevlar finish sells for Rs 28,999. The Poco F1 is also available in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration for Rs 22,999 and standard all-plastic 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration for Rs 27,999.

With the Poco F1, Xiaomi sort of broke from its usual scheme of things, trying to offer a high-end flagship at rock-bottom prices. But soon after, the company’s Redmi sub brand launched its own flagship phone, the Redmi K20 Pro, leading many to believe that Xiaomi might have axed Poco. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the Xiaomi sub brand this year.

