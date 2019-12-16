Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G 12 GB RAM, 512GB Storage Variant May Be In The Works 

Xiaomi may be prepping a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant of the Redmi K30 5G. The variant in question has been spotted on TENAA certification website hinting at an imminent launch in the days to come. The Redmi K30 5G, to recall, currently tops out at 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Redmi K30 also has a 4G-only variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as the top-end configuration. The Redmi K30 5G is a China-only affair for now.

Redmi K30 5G specs

The Redmi K30 5G is Xiaomi sub brand Redmi’s first 5G phone. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The Redmi K30 5G because of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G inside it has an integrated X52 5G modem and supports both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, aka dual mode 5G.

Elsewhere, the Redmi K30 5G has a 6.67-inch 1080p+ or full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For spec nerds, that’s ‘theoretically’ faster than the 90Hz display of the OnePlus 7T. The Redmi K30 5G also comes with a Samsung Galaxy S10+ like dual punch hole selfie camera setup. This houses a 20MP main and a 2MP dedicated depth or portrait camera.

Coming to the main cameras, the Redmi K30 5G boasts of four rear cameras. The Redmi K30 5G is the world’s first smartphone to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor, which is Sony’s equivalent to Samsung’s 64MP GW1 sensor. This is paired with an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 5MP dedicated macro and 2MP depth camera to complete the package.

The Redmi K30 5G is further backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The Redmi K30 5G has been launched in China in as many as four configurations. While the base variant with 6GB/64GB has been launched at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 20,000), the 6GB/128GB variant has been launched at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 23,000). The variant with 8GB/128GB costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 26,000), while the 8GB/256GB variant has been launched at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 29,000).

