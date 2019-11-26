The Debate
Xiaomi Says It Sold Over 10 Lakh Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro Phones In India In 1 Month 

Mobile

Xiaomi says it has sold over 10 lakh units of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones combined in India in 1 month.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi says it has sold over 10 lakh units of the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones combined in India in 1 month. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, to recall, were launched in India in October. Both the phones are sold through Mi.com, Amazon India and Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores. 

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India starting at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models have been launched at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. The Redmi Note 8 meanwhile starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the top end 6GB/128GB model is available for Rs 12,999. 

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 spec check

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 6.53-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with Xiaomi’s dot-notch – which also houses a 20MP selfie camera. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as on the back, and IP52-certification for limited water and dust resistance. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. There’s also liquid cooling for seemingly cooler extended gameplay. Software inside is Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. It has four rear cameras - a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The Redmi Note 8 Pro India variant also answers to hands-free Alexa. The Redmi Note 8 Pro further comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C.  

The Redmi Note 8 tries to bring Redmi Note 8 Pro-like experiences at an even more affordable pricing. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging through USB Type-C, a 48MP main plus 8MP ultra-wide plus 2MP depth plus 2MP macro quad rear camera setup, a 13MP front camera, and it has a 6.39-inch 1080p+ display with Xiaomi’s dot notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as on the back. 

Also Read:  Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: This Smartphone Will Surprise You

Also Read:  Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review: A Wholesome Package Under Rs 10,000

