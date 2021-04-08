Xupermask Price, Features And Additional Information About The "supermask"

Since face masks have now become a part of our day to day lives, companies are trying to come up with never seen before designs. Honeywell is a popular company that is currently working on releasing a new super mask for the users. This has gained a lot of interest amongst the readers. Thus we have gathered all the information we have about the same. Read more about the supermask, which is spelled as Xupermask.

Xupermask Pirce and Features

Xupermask is basically a smart mask that is pronounced "supermask". The mask has LED lights as well as noise-cancelling Bluetooth earbuds. These earbuds magnetically get locked on the mask when you are not using them. Apart from the lights, the mask is also supposed to be filled up with dual 3-speed fans for ventilation and replaceable HEPA filters. These filters need to be swapped in a matter of 30 days. It is rumoured that the Xupermask price is set somewhere around $299 that is somewhere around â‚¹ 22,000. Apart from the mask, the makers will also be releasing the filters in a 3-pack that will cost somewhere around $27.99 which is around â‚¹ 2000. Apart from this, there was another mask known as Project Hazel that had surfaced on the internet recently. We have managed to gather some information about it too.

More about Project Hazel

The makers of Project Hazel have managed to gain a lot of attention for their new smart mask. They have introduced a voice-amp technology that is going to help by making sure that the mic and amplifier combo keep the speech Crisp and loud then being muffled. The mask also has some lights which will activate in darkness. Apart from that, Razor has also brought in an optimized airflow technology that brings in cool air from outside and removes the CO2 released by the wearer. The makers have even added a transparent layer to their mask that will also help you to blend in social meetings and conversations. The makers have released a lot of other content on their official website.

Razor Project Hazel masks description says,

"Face the new normal with protection that's far from average. Introducing our prototype of the most intelligent mask ever created—a design focusing on five key areas to ensure the highest degree of safety with the best quality of life enhancements."

Promo Image Source: Honeywell Website