Around 2,500 New Species To Arrive In Europe By 2050 Causing Damage To Biodiversity: Study

About 2,500 new alien species of plants and animals including the raccoon and the American lobster are expected to arrive in Europe by 2050, a new study predicts. The researchers believe the number of non-native species may witness a 36% increase globally by mid-century, compared to 2005.

The study undertaken by a team from University College London said the growth will be particularly seen in insects, arthropods and birds. In Europe, where the highest rate of invasion is predicted, the arrival of new species will increase for all plant and animal groups except mammals, they added.

Non-native or alien species are those that move around the world to places where they do not occur naturally. Some of these species tend to become invasive, such as the signs crayfish and grey squirrel in the United Kingdom, causing severe harm to the ecosystems. They can also have a vast impact on the economy. Alien invasive species cost the UK economy around £1.7 billion every year with a total of £166 million spent on tackling Japanese knotweed.

(Invasive species: Crayfish. Photo credits: Getty Images)

(Invasive species: Grey squirrel. Photo credits: Getty Images)

(Invasive species: Japanese Knotweed. Photo credits: Wiktionary)

Imposing stricter regulations could help reduce the numbers of invasive alien species, the researchers said. According to the study, alien species could be added to the ecosystems at high rates through the next few decades, contributing to harmful change in the biodiversity and extinction, co-author of the study, Tim Blackburn said. However, it is possible to reverse this trend.

The most recent comprehensive global index of alien species was recorded in 2005, listing more than 35,000 new species. The research team developed a mathematical model for the study and calculated how many more aliens would be expected by 2050.

New alien species to arrive in all parts of the world

Based on the findings, about 1,200 new species are predicted to arrive in all the eight regions – Africa, temperate Asia, tropical Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, South America, and Pacific Islands – by mid-century, said Dr Blackburn. The highest rise is expected in Europe, where the number of alien species is likely to increase by 64%.

Parts of Asia, North America, and South America may also turn out to be alien hotspots while Australia is expected to witness the lowest relative increase. The arrival of new species cannot be prevented entirely as this would mean severe restrictions in international trade. However, stricter rules and their rigorous enforcement could greatly reduce the flow of new species, said Dr Hanno Seebens, lead author of the study.

