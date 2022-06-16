5G Auction Is Milestone In Technological Development, Will Transform Internet: MoS IT

In a big boost to digital India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired Union cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct a spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises.

Hailing the announcement, Union MoS for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar , said on Wednesday, “The announcement of 5G auction is a huge milestone in the development of technology, of telecom in India. As somebody who has been in telecom for over three decades, I have seen 2G, 3G, and 4G. There are many things that the 5G represents.”

He stressed that the future of wireless technologies is 5G which will transform the internet.

"5G is the future of wireless technologies. It’ll transform the internet. It is the 5th generation of wireless technologies but in actuality, the first-generation of intelligent wireless technologies where machines will communicate with machines as well as people communicating with people and machines,” the Union Minister added.

'Digital nagriks' will be empowered with this 5G connection, in a way that none of the existing technologies is able to do, Chandrashekar said. According to him, 5G is a hugely transformational technology.

“5G does a lot of things for the machine to machine & the smart manufacturing and enabling a lot of the ecosystem that is sitting outside the internet today and getting them integrated into the internet,” the Minister of State added.

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar stressed that 5G is the ‘future of mobile internet’ in India and first time in its history, India is going to produce the technology and not just going to be a consumer of technology. In the 5G space, the has tremendous capacity and capability that is being demonstrated, the Union Minister mentioned.

Centre on 5G space

The Centre has mentioned that in eight top technology institutes of India, the 5G test bed is setup which is speeding up the launch of domestic 5G technology in India. For the launch of 5G services, India is soon to get a strong ecosystem which will likely to about 10 times faster than 4G.

The PLI (Production-Linked Incentives) schemes for mobile handsets, telecom equipment, and the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission are expected to help build a strong ecosystem for the launch of 5G services in the country.

It is noted that in the entire 5G ecosystem, Spectrum is an integral and necessary part. The upcoming 5G services is believed to have the potential to create new-age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies.

In an auction to be held by the end of July 2022, a total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put up. The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands.

