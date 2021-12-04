Adidas Originals Announces Entry To Metaverse, Signs Major Deals With NFT Players

Sports goods manufacturing giant Adidas Originals has joined the many lifestyle brands to step into the metaverse with their new venture. The sports-lifestyle company has now partnered with Bored Ape Yacht Club and Pixel Vaults Punks Comic, which are two players of the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) space. Apart from the partnership, the brand has also signed a deal with crypto investor Gmoney for its metaverse entry.

Adidas Originals created a buzz around its Twitter account after it changed its profile picture from the brand logo to the Bored Ape image. The sports goods giants’ new Twitter picture, the animated monkey is seen wearing an Adidas track jacket with prints of Punks Comic and Gmoney logos, showcasing the newly signed partnership. Meanwhile, the brand also shared a 29-second long video clip, which shows three apes from outer space entering the Earth. The animated video shows the apes reaching the metaverse land shaped like the brand logo of the company.

Adidas Originals changes profile picture to Bored Ape

Following its newest partnership, Adidas Originals called the metaverse a “world of limitless possibilities” revealing that the company will become an active player with the NFT system. The brand also changed the profile picture of its official Twitter handle to a Bored Ape image. Adidas also posted to their mobile application explaining the brand’s entry to the Metaverse. The brand, in an article, thanked the blockchain technology for the growth of the ‘inhabitants’ of the Metaverse.

“This autumn, Adidas, known for celebrating ideas at the bleeding edge of originality, is settling in at the frontier of creativity: The Metaverse. Our goal there? To see every one of its inhabitants thrive. The Metaverse is where anyone can express their most original ideas and be their most authentic selves, in whatever form they might take. And thanks to the blockchain (and NFTs), those pioneers can own a piece of what they create,” an article posted on the Adidas mobile app read.

Currently, there are over 10,000 NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain by the NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club. Meanwhile, the Punk's Comic has also found its place in the virtual space by merging NFTs and physical comic books to create what is called ‘new-age crypto comics’. Adidas’ entry into the Metaverse comes at an exciting time as lifestyle brands such as Balenciaga as well as the company’s rival Nike are also planning to launch similar projects.

Image: Twitter/ Shutterstock