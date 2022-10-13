Steve Jobs, the founder of the world’s most valuable company Apple, was recently brought back to life with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Jobs, who died on October 5 in 2011 due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 56, was featured in the recently released Podcast.ai episode with a fake AI version of podcast host Joe Rogan. The conversation between the two lasted a little over 19 minutes during which Jobs discussed his views on a range of topics including religion, success and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) drug consumption.

'I've missed this': Jobs to Rogan

The fake conversation between the two begins with Rogan referring to Jobs as Patrick Swayze in the movie 'Ghost' and calling him a "memory from the past" which gets a laugh from the latter. "How's it going? Good to see you, buddy. It’s been a long time since I’ve been on the show. I've missed this. It's always fun," Jobs replies to Rogan.

While Rogan moves on to thank Jobs for appearing on his show, what's worth noting is that his original podcast show 'The Joe Rogan Experience' started in 2009 and the tech entrepreneur never appeared as a guest.

According to Ars Technica, the conversation was created by a Dubai-based company Play.ht which sells voice synthesis services using AI. In this fabricated interaction, which at times seemed like two audio clips stitched together, the two conversationalists talk about LSD consumption, which Jobs said was a "profound" experience for him. "It reinforced my sense of what was important. Just love, feel love for each other, awe and respect for life, love, and connection with people," the AI voice of Jobs said.

The two also discussed Apple and its success and how it managed to stay afloat when many big companies of that time did not. "In the early days of Apple, when we were making the Apple II all these companies that [were] giant then are gone now," Jobs said, adding, "And they are gone because we did something right. It's no fluke that Apple was successful. It was doing something right and it had a vision."