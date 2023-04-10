AI-generated Images Of World's Wealthiest As Poor People Amazes Internet

As Artificial Intelligence has created quite a stir on social media, artists are using a number of AI tools to present some of the most innovative digital creations. Gokul Pillai is the latest such artist who shared AI-generated images to show how billionaires would look like if they were poor. The post features Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Artificial intelligence has become so advanced that people can create all kinds of images without putting much effort into the process and the fact that they look so real. The detailing of the shading and the pixels are so well that one might believe it's real.

AI-generated "Slumdog Millionaires"

Taking to Instagram, artist Gokul Pillai shared the photos which are unimaginable and captioned them: "Slumdog Millionaires. (Did I miss to include anyone in the list?)''. With the application called Midjourney, the artist was able to produce the world's wealthiest people as poor, and the results have been shocking yet stunning.



The pictures that have been shared by the artist on the social media platform have revealed every minute detail. One can see billionaires dressed in rags as they are captured standing against the backdrop of a slum area. The Instagram post has garnered more than 10,000 likes and several comments. One of the Instagram users wrote: "creative and creative work_very nice". Another user commented: ''This is gold! But Elon is the only one that still looks rich even when he's poor lol.'' Many of them reacted with shock but a few laughed at the "epic" imagination of the artists. Earlier, an image of Pope Francis wearing a large white puffer jacket went viral on social media with many praising the 86-year-old's trendy style. However, the picture was fake. The viral images of the Pope in the white puffer jacket have been created using artificial intelligence (AI) by Midjourney, which generates images using text-based instructions.