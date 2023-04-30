AI Turns World Leaders Into 'rockstars', Pictures Go Viral

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has helped us imagine things that are mostly far from reality. Recently, an artist has used this technology to create a series of images in which world leaders can be seen as rockstars. The images, shared on Instagram, have taken the internet by storm. In the latest photos, the artist has used this technology to show a "parallel world" where world leaders can be seen singing. In the post shared on Instagram, artist Jyo John Mulloor uploaded a series of images showing world "legends", including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, showcasing their musical talents at the "World Leadership Music Concert". He wrote: "Welcome to the World Leadership Music Concert - a reality, unlike anything you've ever known. 🤘📷🌟".



AI-generated images of singing world leaders

Taking to Instagram, Jyo John Mulloor wrote: "Welcome to a parallel world where legends become rockstars - the World Leadership Music Concert! 🎶🌍" Further, added: "Experience mind-bending photos from an alternate reality where political legends showcase their musical talents in a hard-hitting concert. Witness leaders become legends and music transcend boundaries in this extraordinary event." In the caption, he also shared that the images have been developed with Midjourney AI.

In the Instagram post, one could witness the images from former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump to the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel. The post has garnered more than 29,000 likes and has received over 400 comments from Instagram users. In the comments, one of the followers wrote, " Biden the best country rock star🤘" Whereas another wrote," Next level edit bro well 👌". Many called it crazy while some had hearty laughs seeing these AI-generated images.

