Alankit IPO: Here's How To Check The IPO Allotment Status For Alankit Assignments Limited

Alankit Assignments Ltd had opened up their Initial Public offering bid of â‚¹2,152 - â‚¹2,160 crores on September 29, 2020, and closed the offer on October 1, 2020. The Anchor Investor bidding for the same had started on September 28, 2020, itself. While details about the initial offering have been revealed on the company's official website, no details about the subscription rate of the same have been made public. Read below to know how to check the IPO status of Alankit Assignments Limited below -

Alankit Assignments Limited Ipo Allotment process

Access the BSE website here

In order to check the Alankit Assignments IPO allotments status, Select the 'Equity' option from the drop-down menu and select 'Alankit Assignments Limited '.

Users should note that the company will only be visible in the drop-down menu if the allotment is done

Enter Application Number

Enter PAN number

Click on the 'Search' option

Image courtesy - BSE official website

Company overview

Alankit Group is one of the largest entities providing E-Governance services in the country. The company enjoys market leadership in the Tax Information Network facilitation business along with other services like UID, P2F, NIR, NSR, etc. Alankit Limited has tied up Drive Wealth and Stockal in order to make investing easier by implementing advanced technology to allow people from India to invest the Global Stock Market.

The company has a prominent presence in India where it partnered up with UTi INfrastructure Technology to provide Pan Card-related services across the country. The company has also tied up with IDP in order to launch the Smart Card Printing solutions in India. Alankit also provides services like currency exchange, Forex card, Travel Insurance, Wire Transfers and Western Union – Money transfer service scheme,

Alankit Assignments Limited is a part of the larger Alankit Group. However, Alankit Assignments Limited only focusses on Share and insurance broking, trading, share transfer, mutual funds, bonds and fixed deposits, and investment advisory. It was founded back in 1991 and serves customers globally. The company has offered a sale of up to 38,987,081 equity shares in its initial public offering. Whereas, 200,000 equity shares out of them have been reserved for employees.

