All New 360-degree Virtual Background Feature Available With New Google Meet Update

Google is bringing the new 360-degree virtual background for Android and iOS users. The work to get the feature into play is still under process and thus it might take more time for the users to use the virtual backgrounds on their devices.

The all-new 360-degree virtual backgrounds with the help of the device's gyroscope change dynamically depending on how the user's phone is getting rotated. It is a helping tool for the people who usually find themselves attending video meets as well as calls simultaneously. Although, others might consider it a distraction if the person attending the call keeps on moving around constantly.

There will be fewer virtual backgrounds in the beginning such as a beach or temple, but the giant would soon be adding more options for use. It would be fascinating to see if users would prefer using 360-degree virtual backgrounds over the other already existing collection of the background options such as wallpapers, blue effects, face filters, and filters.

Before this, Google got another feature added to Meet which allows users to share access to the content that they are presenting in a meeting with the people there along with those on the calendar guest list.

Google Meet emoji reactions

Also in an interesting move, Google added a special feature to add fun elements to Google meetings. The feature would enable the users to add emojis of their choice and send them as a reaction in Google Meet.

These emojis can be seen on the left-hand side of the display window. Also, the emoji reaction appears in the corner of the user’s window. The most interesting part is that the emojis can be visualised by all the members attending the meet.

The emojis could easily be used as a reaction while the session would be going on and the emojis are available in the toolbar. The user will see the emojis after clicking on the emoji icon after which the bar with the emojis would pop up.

The fun feature, for all users with personal Google accounts, is turned on by default and may be disabled by the meeting host.