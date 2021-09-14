Amazon Kindle OS Update Brings New Navigation Bar, Improved Quick Settings Menu

Amazon Kindle e-reading device is getting a software update that will refresh its user interface for the first time in four or five years. The operating system update version 5.13.7 has been rolling out since August 2021. However, Kindle devices update only when they are charging and connected to the Wi-Fi. The new update has introduced a navigation bar at the bottom of the display and a quick settings menu at the top of the screen.

The Kindle interface itself is quite simple, enabling users to read their favourite e-books with ease. The software update is aimed to improve the user experience and includes two new features. A new navigation bar has been added to the bottom of the screen, allowing readers to switch between the Home screen, the book they are reading and the Library screen. This will save the reader's time and simplify the way readers navigate the device.

Quick settings menu

The second feature is a swipe-down quick settings menu. Much like the notification toggle on Google Android devices, the Kindle has a quick settings bar hidden at the top of the screen and appears by swiping down from the upper edge. The quick settings menu allows users to toggle Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, Dark Mode, Sync and open All Settings. The brightness slider is included in the Quick Settings menu and has been refined for a smoother transition. Previously, users had to tap a button to access the Quick Settings menu on Amazon Kindle devices.

Devices eligible for new Kindle update

7th and 20th generation Kindle Paperwhite

8th, 9th and 10th generation Kindle Oasis

8th and 10th generation standard Kindle

According to Amazon's update announcement page, a new and improved Home and Library experience will be coming later this year. The update will bring a new filter and sort menus, a collections view and an interactive scroll bar for the Library. On the Home screen, users will be able to access up to 20 recently read books with a left swipe gesture on the screen. However, the new update does not fix the confusing naming scheme of Kindle devices.

